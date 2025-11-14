Mumbai, November 14: Former England batter Kevin Pietersen backed spinner Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion in India's playing 11 for the first Test against South Africa at the Eden Gardens on Friday. Kuldeep, who is playing his fourth Test of the year, kept his place in the team for the series opener in Kolkata. He was among veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel to bolster the spin attack. 'Bauna Bhi Hai...' Jasprit Bumrah's Comment for Temba Bavuma Caught on Stump Mic While Discussing Review for LBW Appeal During IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Kuldeep was also part of India's side in the two-match home Test series against the West Indies last month. The left-arm wrist-spinner scalped 12 wickets across four innings of the series.

Kevin Pieterson Official Tweet

I love that Kuldeep is playing Tests. — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) November 14, 2025

Earlier this month, Kuldeep was released from India's T20I squad against Australia after three games to prepare for South Africa Tests. He was also named in India A squad for their second unofficial Test against South Africa A in Bengaluru. He on;y bagged one wicket in the match that the hosts lost by five wickets.

Kuldeep, who was part of India's squad for the historic five-match Test series against England earlier this year, was overlooked on the tour. Ravindra Jadeja was India's frontline spinner on the tour, while Washington Sundar supported the senior pro to share the load. Dhruv Jurel Takes Sharp Catch as Kuldeep Yadav Dismisses Temba Bavuma During IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Indian team management's decision to not include Kuldeep in the playing 11 was heavily critised by former cricketers and fans during the series. However, captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir showed faith in their combination and levelled the series 2-2 to silence the critics.

Coming to the match, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant made his return to international cricket after recovering from a toe injury that he sustained in the fourth Test against England in the fourth Test in Manchester. All-rounder Axar Patel also returned to the playing XI as India fielded four spinners for the opening contest.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2025 02:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).