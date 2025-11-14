Dhruv Jurel took a sharp catch at leg slip to help Kuldeep Yadav dismiss Temba Bavuma during the IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday, November 14. This happened on the last ball of the 16th over bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. Shubman Gill came up with an excellent field placement as he had Dhruv Jurel field at leg slip and the wicket-taking delivery saw Temba Bavuma got an edge onto his pads and straight in the hands of Dhruv Jurel. Being a wicketkeeper himself, Dhruv Jurel had no issues in completing the sharp catch as India left South Africa reeling at 71/3, after they were 57/0 at one point. Jasprit Bumrah Bowls Sensational Delivery to Castle Ryan Rickelton During IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Watch Dhruv Jurel's Sharp Catch Here:

No escaping #KuldeepYadav’s trap! 🎯 A very good morning for #TeamIndia at Eden Gardens as they pick up the 3rd wicket! 🇮🇳🔥#INDvSA 1st Test LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/uK1oWLgsfx pic.twitter.com/AO2Cp4Tbtm — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)