An entertaining day of cricket comes to an end and it will be South Africa who will be happier with their display at Stumps on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against India in Johannesburg. South Africa are 35/1 and trail by 167 runs after having bowled India out for 202 runs following a sensational performance from their pacers. Meanwhile, here are some stat highlights from SA vs IND 2nd Test Day 1. South Africa vs India, 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights.

After winning the toss, stand-in skipper KL Rahul elected to bat first but Indian betters weren’t up to the task as they kept losing wickets after getting decent starts. Rahul was again the pick of the Indian batsmen as he scored a gritty half-century but the day belong to the South African pacers, who were sensational on the day. Indian Cricket Team Schedule & All Series in 2022: Complete Timetable With Date, Match Timings in IST & Tour Details Including ICC T20 World Cup and Asia Cup.

SA vs IND 2nd Test Day 1 Stat Highlights

# KL Rahul captained India for the first time

# KL Rahul is the first Indian skipper since Mohammad Azharuddin in 1990 to captain in Test cricket before in limited-overs.

# KL Rahul scored his 13th Test fifty

# Duanne Olivier registered his 50th Test wicket

# Olivier is the second quickest bowler to 50 Test wickets (1486 balls) since the 20th century

Heading into Day 2, South Africa have a great opportunity to get themselves in a dominant position in the game and build a foundation to level the series. Meanwhile, KL Rahul will hope that his bowlers can make early breakthroughs and help the team get back into the match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2022 10:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).