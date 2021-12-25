India’s tour of South Africa 2021-22 kicks-off with the first Test at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion from December 26 onwards. The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. While India have already played a series under WTC 2021-23, for South Africa this will be the first in the new cycle. The India vs South Africa 1st Test has a start time of 01:30 PM as per IST, which is 10:00 AM local time. India vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Centurion.

It will be interesting to see what sort of combination India will go with in the first Test. Chances are both Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer will get a game. India have never won a Test series in South Africa and this could be their best chance ever to register historic series win.

Centurion Weather December 26-30

Credits: weather.com

As per the weather forecast available, rain is likely to play spoilsport on the first two days of the Test. While first day has slightly over 50% chance of rain, day two of the Test could be washed-out entirely. The weather in Centurion is likely to improve on December 28-29 and rains could return on December 30. India Likely Playing XI for 1st Test vs South Africa: Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Centurion.

Centurion Pitch Report

The pitch at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium is likely to assist fast-bowlers. However, batting will be relatively easier from day three onwards. Centurion has been South Africa’s fortress and historically pacers have an advantage.

