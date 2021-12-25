Familiar faces return while some miss out for India as Virat Kohli’s men prepare to take on South Africa on away turf in a three-match Test series. The IND vs SA 1st Test 2021 will begin on Boxing Day 2021 (December 26) and will be played at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion. So ahead of the series opener, we take a look at India’s predicted playing XI against hosts South Africa. KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal Recall Journey of Playing Domestic Cricket Together to Representing India Ahead of 1st Test Against South Africa (Watch Video).

In the absence of Rohit Sharma, returning KL Rahul is expected to replace the new limited-overs skipper at the top of the order who will be partnered by Mayank Agarwal. Meanwhile, veteran Cheteshwar Pujara will hold on to his spot as India’s number three with skipper Virat Kohli following him at four. Virat Kohli Revisits Old Pictures of Himself and Throws Light on His Fitness Journey (Watch Video).

The major change could come at number five as Ajinkya Rahane, could be axed after a string of poor performances as newcomer Shreyas Iyer, after impressing against New Zealand is tipped to make it into the team. Rishabh Pant is India’s number one choice behind the stumps and will once again take over the duties.

Ravichandran Ashwin is expected to be the premier spinner for India for this encounter, meanwhile returning Jaspirt Bumrah will lead the team’s pace quartet with Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Siraj supporting him.

India Likely Playing XI vs South Africa, 1st Test 2021: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravi Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.

