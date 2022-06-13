Having suffered a second consecutive T20I defeat, team India face the daunting task of staying alive in the series when they take on a dominant Proteas outfit in the third T20I on Tuesday, June 14. The match would be played at the Dr. Y.S.R. ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium and is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The hosts have been completely outplayed in both the T20Is so far. While the first game still offered positives in the form of a good batting show, the second match saw India be completely outplayed in all facets of the game. Cornered and needing to win every game from here on, India would now aim to secure their first win of the series in Vizag on Tuesday. India Likely Playing XI for 3rd T20I vs South Africa: Check Predicted Indian 11 for IND vs SA Cricket Match in Visakhapatnam

South Africa on the other hand, are a much more settled unit and would aim to do the basics right as they have been doing to upstage the Indians one more time. Ahead of the second game, we bring to you the Cuttack weather and how the pitch at the Barabati Stadium might behave in the 3rd T20I.

Visakhapatnam Weather Report

Weather in Vizag at the time of the match (Source: Accuweather)

According to this report, the weather would be perfect for a good game of cricket. However, it is likely to be humid out in the middle with temperatures ranging from 30-31 degrees celsius. There also seems to be no rain threat to this game.

Dr. Y.S.R. ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at this stadium is set to be a low-scoring one, much like the second game. Batting is definitely not easy on this pitch with spinners getting a lot of purchase on the track. Hence, both sides would be looking at their spinners to perform well and gain advantage in the game.

