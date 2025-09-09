India starts its Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE), on September 10. The Asia Cup 2025 will be the India national cricket team's first major T20I multi-nation event without the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja, who bid the format adieu after the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. India will be led by Suryakumar Yadav, who will lead a squad that is a mix of experience and youth, keeping in mind the ICC T20 World Cup next year. Asia Cup 2025 All Squads: Full Players List for Continental Cricket Tournament.

While India heads into the IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 contest without much match practice, the United Arab Emirates comes into the tournament having gone up against the likes of Pakistan and Afghanistan in the UAE T20I Tri-Nation Series, and have all its nuts and bolts well tightened. Captain Muhammad Waseem will be hoping to challenge India's might in conditions that will suit both teams, with Team India winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 earlier this year in the UAE. In this article, we shall look into the Dubai weather forecast and pitch conditions at Dubai International Stadium for the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match.

IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025, Dubai Weather

The weather forecast in Dubai for IND vs UAE Asia CUp 2025 is fairly clear, with zero to no signs of any rain playing spoilsport. The India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup T20I match will be a night contest, which might see a bit of dew gather in the second-half of the innings with a b it cloud cover around, but the tempertures is expected to remain in the mid 30s degree celsius. Asia Cup 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About 17th Edition of Continental Competition.

Dubai International Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Dubai International Stadium is expected to be a fresh track prepared for the Asia Cup 2025. For the opening IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025, the conditions might offer assistance to pacers, given the freshness of the track, but as time passes by the conditions are likely to favour the spinners, given the hot weather in Dubai.

