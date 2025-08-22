The Asia Cup 2025 tournament is set to be played in September 2025. The continental tournament will begin on September 9, and the final will be played on September 28. The 17th edition of the Asia Cup will be hosted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The blockbuster Asia Cup 2025 matches will be played across two venues – Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The Asia Cup 2025 edition will be played in a T20 format. The India national cricket team won the previous ODI edition of the Asia Cup. The Men in Blue defeated the Sri Lanka national cricket team in the 2023 edition final. Asia Cup 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Date, Time in IST and Venue List of All Men's T20I Cricket Matches Including India vs Pakistan Fixture.

Sri Lanka is the defending champion of the T20 edition of the Asia Cup. The Island Nation defeated the Pakistan national cricket team in the 2022 edition final. Asia Cup 2025 will be contested between eight nations. These sides are India, Pakistan, UAE, Oman, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong. Meanwhile, fans can find all the details about the Asia Cup 2025 updated squads below.

Asia Cup 2025 All Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, M Haris, M Nawaz, M Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, and Sufyan Moqim.

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Standby: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin.

Hong Kong Squad: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Ashish Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Adil Mehmood, Haroon Mohammad Arshad, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan.

Afghanistan Squad: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Ishaq, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Wafiullah Tarakhail, Nangyal Kharoti. Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast Channel in Pakistan: How To Watch Cricket Tournament Featuring India vs Pakistan on TV.

Oman squad: Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla, Sufyan Yousuf, Ashish Odedera, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammad Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonavale, Zikriya Islam, Hassnain Ali Shah, Faisal Shah, Mohammad Imran, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Samay Shrivastava.

UAE Squad: Yet to be Announced

Sri Lanka Squad: Yet to be Announced

The Asia Cup 2025 tournament will see four teams divided into two groups each. The two sides from each group will move to another four-team group for the Super 4 stage round. The top two sides in the Super Four stage will play the final of the continental tournament.

