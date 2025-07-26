Asia Cup 2025 Schedule: The 17th edition of the Asia Cup is set to be played in September 2025. The continental tournament will be hosted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The India national cricket team are the defending champion, having beaten the Sri Lanka national cricket team in the grand finale of the previous edition held in 2023. Notably, the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup was held in a 50-over format. Sri Lanka won the previous T20I edition, defeating the Pakistan national cricket team in the final in 2022. Asia Cup 2025: Teams Which Can Replace India If BCCI Decides To Pull Out of Continental Competition.

The 17th edition of the Asia Cup will be played in a T20 format. Asia Cup 2025 will feature eight participating teams, up from the previous six, providing a larger competitive platform to emerging cricketing nations. Four teams are divided into two groups each. The top two teams from each group will move on to another four-team group for the second stage, with the top two sides proceeding to the final of the showpiece tournament. Meanwhile, fans can check the entire information about the Asia Cup 2025 tournament below.

Asia Cup 2025 Groups

Group A: India, Pakistan, UAE, Oman

Group B: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Hong Kong

Asia Cup 2025 Venue

The venues for the Asia Cup 2025 are yet to be announced by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Asia Cup 2025 Full Squads

India, Pakistan, UAE, Oman, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong are yet to announce their squad for the upcoming 17th edition of the Asia Cup.

Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming

The official live streaming partner of the Asia Cup 2025 is yet to be announced. It is expected that JioHotstar might live-stream telecast Asia Cup 2025 matches in India. For the Live telecast of the 17th edition of the showpiece tournament, scroll down below.

Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast

Yes, Sony Sports Network are the official broadcast partner for the Asia Cup 2025 tournament in India. The 17th edition of the Asia Cup will be available for telecast viewing options on Sony Sports TV Channels for the Indian audience. Asia Cup 2025 Schedule: Tournament to Start from September 9, Final on 28; Confirms ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi.

Asia Cup 2025 Full Schedule

September 9: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong

Afghanistan vs Hong Kong September 10: India vs UAE

India vs UAE September 11: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong September 12: Pakistan vs UAE

Pakistan vs UAE September 13: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka September 14: India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan September 15: UAE vs Oman

UAE vs Oman September 15: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong September 16: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan September 17: Pakistan vs UAE

Pakistan vs UAE September 18: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan September 19: India vs Oman

Super 4 stage:

September 20: B1 vs B2

B1 vs B2 September 21: A1 vs A2

A1 vs A2 September 23: A2 vs B1

A2 vs B1 September 24: A1 vs B2

A1 vs B2 September 25: A2 vs B2

A2 vs B2 September 26: A1 vs B1

A1 vs B1 Final: September 28

