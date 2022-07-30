India produce yet another brilliant display as they defeat West Indies by 68 runs in the first T20I at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba. With this win, India took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. It was yet another dominant performance by the Men in Blue under Rohit Sharma as they return to winning ways in the format. India Beat West Indies By 68 Runs To Take 1-0 Series Lead.

After being asked to bat first, India were given a brilliant start by skipper Rohit Sharma who scored a sensational half-century. A late cameo from Dinesh Karthik took them to an above par score, In reply, West Indies were unable to cope with the Indian bowling as they kept losing wickets and eventually lost the game.

IND vs WI 1st T20I Stat Highlights

# Rohit Sharma surpassed Martin Guptill to become the leading run-scorer in Men's T20Is

# Rohit Sharma scored his 27th T20I half-century

# Ravi Ashwin played his first T20I game since November 2021

# Alzarri Joseph made his T20I debut for West Indies

Both teams will now turn their attention towards the next game of the series. India will be hoping to extend their lead meanwhile, West Indies will be looking to get back to winning ways.

