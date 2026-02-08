The ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has provided fans with plenty of action on the field, but a candid off-field moment at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium has captured the internet's attention. A photograph showing Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani offering tea to Indian captain Rohit Sharma has gone viral, triggering a wave of memes and jokes from netizens. Team India Funny Memes Go Viral As Men in Blue Suffer Massive Batting Collapse During IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Match.
The encounter took place during the high-profile fixture between India and the USA. Both Ambani and Sharma were seen in the VVIP stands, witnessing a match that saw a significant turnout at the iconic stadium.
In the viral pic, screen grab of live broadcast, Ambani is seen handing a cup of tea to Sharma, who appears to be engaged in conversation. The simplicity of the gesture from one of the world's wealthiest individuals toward the Indian cricketing icon struck a chord with fans.
While the Wankhede Stadium is the home ground for the Mumbai Indians, the IPL franchise owned by the Ambanis and formerly led by Sharma, this informal interaction provided a glimpse into the personal rapport shared between the two. Babar Azam Funny Memes Go Viral After Star Pakistan Batter Fails in T20 World Cup 2026 Opener Against Netherlands.
The photograph quickly migrated from stadium screens to social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Netizens were quick to provide humorous captions, with many joking about the "billion-dollar tea break." Some fans pointed out the irony of the situation, while others praised the humility displayed in the frame.
Strict Diet Control
Mukesh Ambani Offers Tea to Rohit Sharma
Mukesh Ambani serving tea to Rohit Sharma and Rohit Sharma refuses

Could never be Thala
Could never be Thala
— Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) February 7, 2026
'No To Snacks'
Mukesh Ambani offered snacks to Rohit Sharma but Rohit rejected it.
My man is on a strict diet plan until the 2027 World Cup. 😭 pic.twitter.com/x9EiLf1Xgm
— Selfless⁴⁵ (@SelflessCricket) February 7, 2026
'Polite Refusal'
Mukesh Ambani offered tea to Rohit Sharma and asked him to have some, but Rohit politely refused to drink the tea.😂❤️
— 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) February 7, 2026
'Humility'
Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani offered tea to #RohitSharma and he politely declined.
Not arrogance, but discipline. Rohit sticking to his fitness and diet routine even off the field. A small moment, but a big statement about an elite athlete’s mindset. 🇮🇳#INDvsUSA #T20WC pic.twitter.com/bKpq04I0Rs
— Tanmay Kulkarni 🇮🇳 (@Tanmaycoolkarni) February 7, 2026
In their opening match, India struggled to get going against USA and at one stage it appeared the defending champions might lose the contest. However, thanks to Suryakumar Yadav's match-winning unbeaten 84 off just 49 balls India posted 161/9 in 20 overs. In response, USA were restricted to 132/8 in 20 overs.
