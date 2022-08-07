India produced yet another brilliant display as they defeated West Indies by 59 runs in the 4th T20I game n Florida. With this victory, Rohit Sharma's team have clinched the series 3-1 with one game to go. The Men in Blue set a target of 192 runs for the hosts to chase who were not able to produce a great display with the bat. India Beat West Indies by 59 Runs in 4th T20I Match, Take Invincible Lead of 3-1 in IND vs WI Twenty20 Series.

Batting first, The Indian players didn't score big runs but made important contributions as they posted a massive total of 191/5 in 20 overs. In reply, West Indies batters never looked up to the task as they were overwhelmed by the Indian bowlers as they were bundled up for 132 runs.

IND vs WI 4th T20I Stat Highlights

# Rohit Sharma has smashed 477 sixes in international cricket, second most after Chris Gayle

# The Indian skipper surpassed 16,000 runs in international cricket

# West Indies have lost 16 T20Is against India, the most defeats suffered by them against any team

# Obed McCoy delivered the most expensive spell (2/66) for WI in T20Is

Both the teams will turn their attention towards the final T20I of the series which will be played on Sunday. India will be aiming to end the series by extending their lead while West Indies will how to get back to winning ways.

