Fact Check: Did N Jagadeesan Throw Away IND vs WI 2025 Test Series Trophy After Team India Captain Shubman Gill Handed It to Him? Here's the Truth Behind Viral Video

India have won the Test series against West Indies at their home by a margin of 2-0. This is the first Test series India have won under the tenure of Shubman Gill. After Gautam Gambhir joined as the head coach of Team India, they have played five Test series and with the victory against West Indies, they have won two. This is India's first Test series victory for nearly a year, after they lost the home Test series against New Zealand. Shubman Gill will be relieved as well as this win will give him confidence ahead of facing the defending World Test champions South Africa at home. IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025: Gautam Gambhir Lauds Shubman Gill’s Growth As Test Captain After 2–0 Series Win Over West Indies.

India clinched the series victory on October 14, when they defeated West Indies in the second Test match at Delhi by seven wickets. India were always ahead in the game, but West Indies made them bat for a second time. Despite that, India secured a comfortable victory and Shubman Gill received the series winner's trophy for the first time as captain. In England, he had to share it with Ben Stokes. Team India has always had the tradition of giving chances to hold the trophy to newcomers in the side. Biding by it, Gill handed the trophy to N Jagadeesan, who was a member of the squad as reserve player. Amid this, a video went viral with the claim that after receiving the trophy from Gill, Jagadeesan threw away the trophy on the ground. Take a look at viral claim below.

Fake Claim of N Jagadeesan Throwing Away Trophy

And he thrown away the tinpot trophy 😭 https://t.co/pqBPFkqiQA pic.twitter.com/HXxetgNI5Z — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) October 14, 2025

Did N Jagadeesan Throw Away IND vs WI 2025 Test Series Trophy?

No. N Jagadeesan didn't throw the trophy away after Shubman Gill handed it over to him. He celebrated by holding the trophy up over his head and then passed it to his other teammates who celebrated with the trophy as well. IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025: India Test Captain Shubman Gill Speaks After Series Whitewash Over West Indies, Says ‘Big Honour To Lead India; I’m Kind of Getting Used to It’.

N Jagadeesan and His Teammates Celebrating With Trophy

In the trophy celebration video posted by BCCI, it can be clearly seen that NJagadeesan, wearing a light blue cap compared to his other teammates is celebrating by holding the trophy over his head. The viral video with the fake claim has been edited by using AI and is not real.

Claim : N Jagadeesan threw away the IND vs WI Test Series 2025 trophy handed to him by Shubman Gill. Conclusion : Fake. N Jagadeesan did not throw away the trophy and rather he celebrated with it. The viral video with the claim is fake. Full of Trash Clean

