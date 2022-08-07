Indian cricket team registered a convincing 59-run victory over West Indies in the fourth Twenty20 international match played at Central Broward Regional Park, Florida. With this win, the Men in Blue take an invincible lead of 3-1 in five-match IND vs WI Twenty20 series.

India Beats West Indies in 4th T20I Match

