ENG W vs IND W Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2025: England women’s national cricket team takes on India women’s national cricket team in the opening game of the five-match T20I series. The ENG W vs IND W 1st T20I 2025 takes place at the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in Nottingham from June 28 onwards and has a start time of 07:00 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in ENG W vs IND W 1st T20I 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. Smriti Mandhana Expresses Confidence in Bengaluru Camp Aimed at Preparation for England Tour and ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025.

Not just the men's national team, India’s women’s team is also on tour of England. The tour kicks-off with a T20I series followed by three ODIs.

We have drafted the ENG W vs IND W 1st T20I 2025 Dream11 fantasy XI below.

ENG W vs IND W 1st T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Amy Jones (ENG W) and Yastika Bhatia (IND W).

Batters: Danielle Wyatt (ENG W), Sophia Dunkley (ENG W), Smriti Mandhana (IND W) and Richa Ghosh (IND W).

All-Rounders: Natalie Sciver (ENG W), Deepti Sharma (IND W) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG W).

Bowlers: Charlotte Dean (ENG W) and Sophie Ecclestone (ENG W).

ENG W vs IND W 1st T20I 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Danielle Wyatt (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc). IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025: Smriti Mandhana Expresses Happiness Over Shafali Verma’s Comeback in Team India Squad Ahead of Series Against England.

ENG W vs IND W 1st T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Amy Jones (ENG W), Yastika Bhatia (IND W), Danielle Wyatt (ENG W), Sophia Dunkley (ENG W), Smriti Mandhana (IND W), Richa Ghosh (IND W), Natalie Sciver (ENG W), Deepti Sharma (IND W), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG W), Charlotte Dean (ENG W) and Sophie Ecclestone (ENG W).

