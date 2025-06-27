Nottingham (England), Jun 27 (PTI) Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has expressed confidence in the Indian women's team's preparation after a 25-day camp in Bengaluru, which she said was specifically targeted to prepare the players for the England tour and the ODI World Cup later this year.

While India will host the women's mega 50-over tournament from September 30 to November 2, they will first take on England in a five-match T20I series followed by three ODIs over the next few weeks.

"It's been a good 25 days of prep. We had batters and bowlers' camp at NCA and that was also very targeted and very specific keeping in mind this tour and the World Cup," Mandhana told the media ahead of their opening T20I here on Saturday.

Mandhana said she was only "filling in" for Harmanpreet Kaur, who was not well enough to attend the pre-series press conference and expressed confidence that the regular captain will be available for the series opener.

"I don't think she's not playing; she's just unwell today. I am here just filling up (for Harmanpreet) today," Mandhana said.

Mandhana said coming to England with ample amount of time has helped them prepare better.

"We came in earlier here, a good eight days of prep, a few good practice matches (in which) we got to know a lot of things about England's conditions," she said.

"... Especially a lot of girls, it's their first England tour, so it was important for them to come here early and get used to the conditions. The preparation has been good leading up to the series."

While the focus will largely be on how the team fares in ODI format given the World Cup later this year, Mandhana acknowledged the five T20Is will also provide her team a chance to assess their game in these conditions.

England will host the women's T20 World Cup from June 12 to July 5 next year.

"Because we have a T20 World Cup next year around the same time, the summer of the UK, which is again similar conditions. I'm sure these five T20s will be a good prep for a lot of the girls and for us to also see to what (the) conditions (are) and how they all suit their game to," she said.

"We'll take it as that (way) as well and also five T20s is a good amount of cricket in the same condition just one year before the World Cup," she said.

Mandhana said she was looking forward to open the innings with Shafali Verma again.

"She's had an amazing year. Once the setback had come, she went to domestic (cricket), scored bucket loads of runs, had an amazing WPL and of course no one had any doubt about her talent, the way she had come into the Indian team and dominated," Mandhana said.

"She is a world-class player and always will be, but for her to go back and do what she did in the last one year was amazing to watch. She deserves this comeback and I'm really excited to open with her again."

