India women's national cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana achieved a historic milestone in her glorious career. The left-handed batter became the first Women in Blue to hit centuries across all formats. The veteran achieved this historic record during the first T20I against the England women's national cricket team at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Saturday. Smriti Mandhana achieved her maiden T20I century in 51 deliveries. Smriti Mandhana Becomes Second Indian Women’s Player To Hit Century in Women’s T20Is, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025.

Historic Feat by Smriti Mandhana!

SMRITI MANDHANA becomes the FIRST ever Indian woman to score a hundred in all 3 formats - Tests, ODIs and T20Is. History created by the current Indian skipper 🔥 pic.twitter.com/axERukvYmh — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) June 28, 2025

