The Indian women's national cricket team became the third side after Australia women and England women to play 200 or more women's T20Is. The Women in Blue achieved this elusive milestone during the IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on June 28. Australian women have played the most women's T20I matches, followed by England women. When is IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India Women vs England Women Match Preview.

India Women's Cricket Team Becomes Third Side to Play 200 T20Is

India Becomes the Third Team to Play 200 Women's T20Is Most Women's T20Is Played 216 - England 200 - Australia 200* - India 190 - West Indies 188 - New Zealand 178 - Pakistan 173 - South Africa 163 - Sri Lanka 132 - Bangladesh 128 - Ireland pic.twitter.com/SDjNbsYJJu — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) June 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)