The opening match of the Women's T20I Tri-series 2023 will see hosts South Africa Women lock horns with India Women on January 19 (Thursday) at Buffalo Park in East London. The starting time of the inaugural clash of the Tri-series is 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction SA-W vs IND-W T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. On Which Channel India Women Tri-Series in South Africa 2023 Series Will be Telecast Live? How To Watch IND-W vs SA-W vs WI-W Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of Indian Women's Cricket Team Upcoming Matches.

The two teams clashed last time back in 2021 in the shortest format when India women hosted South Africa Women for a three-match T20I series. South Africa had pulled off a dominant performance by a 2-1 lead. However, in multi-nation events, India Women have been impressive in white-ball cricket lately. Hence, a nail-biting contest between the two sides is on the cards on Thursday. The two teams are among the top five ranked sides in T20Is and with T20I Women's World Cup fast approaching, both sides will be keen to engineer the pre-momentum from the much anticipated Women's T20I Tri-series 2023.

SA-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Yastika Bhatia (IND-W) could be taken as our wicket-keeper India Women Tri-Series in South Africa 2023 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND-W vs SA-W vs WI-W T20I Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

SA-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W), Suné Luus (SA-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W), Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

SA-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Marizanne Kapp (SA-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W) could be our all-rounder

SA-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers- Shabnim Ismail (SA-W), Ayabonga Khaka (SA-W), Renuka Singh Thakur (IND-W) could form the bowling attack

SA-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Yastika Bhatia (IND-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W), Suné Luus (SA-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W), Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Marizanne Kapp (SA-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Shabnim Ismail (SA-W), Ayabonga Khaka (SA-W), Renuka Singh Thakur (IND-W).

Deepti Sharma (IND-W) could be named as the captain of your SA-W vs IND-W Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Shabnim Ismail (SA-W) could be selected as the vice-captain.

