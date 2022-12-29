India Women (IND-W) will get off the ground in 2023 with a tri-series before embarking for the Women's T20 World Cup in February 2023. The remaining two teams in the tri-nation series include South Africa Women (SA-W), which is also hosting this brief tournament and West Indies Women (WI-W). The tournament will kick-start from January 19 till February 2, 2023. The tri-nation series between IND-W, SA-W and WI-W will precede the forthcoming 2023 Women's T20I World Cup, which is also scheduled to take place in South Africa. Meanwhile, you can download the PDF version of IND-W Tri-Series in South Africa 2023 Schedule for free here along with venue and match timings. Indian Women's Cricket Team Schedule in 2023: List of Series to be Played by Team India Including ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

The Women's T20I tri-series in South Africa includes seven matches scheduled between the three teams. The tournament will be played in double round-robin format. The opening match of the Tri-series will be played between India Women and South Africa Women on January 19. The whole tournament will be held at same venue in Buffalo Park, East London in South Africa. India Women will play their second T20I of the round one against West Indies Women on January 23. In the second round, IN- W will square off with SA-W once again on January 28, followed by their fourth match of the series against WI-W on January 30.

India Women Tri-Series in South Africa 2023 Full Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue January 19 SA-W vs IND-W 10:30 PM East London January 21 SA-W vs WI-W 06:30 PM East London January 23 IND-W vs WI-W 10:30 PM East London January 25 SA-W vs WI-W 6:30 PM East London January 28 SA-W vs IND-W 10:30 PM East London January 30 IND-W vs WI-W 6:30 PM East London February 2 Final 6:30 PM East London

The final of the Tri-nation series is slated on February 02 and will be played between the top two teams of the tournament. India Women regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur will continue leading the side for the Tri-series in South Africa. Ahead of the T20 Women's World Cup 2023, a tri-series will be a necessary rehearsal for India Women before gearing up for the mega event.

