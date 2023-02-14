Match number nine of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will see India Women (IND-W) take on West Indies Women (WI-W) on February 15 (Wednesday) at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. The clash will commence at 06:30 pm IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND-W vs WI-W T20 face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get T20 Tournament Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

India Women opened their World Cup campaign with a win against Pakistan on Sunday. The unbeaten 53-run knock by Jemimah Rodrigues and a quick cameo of 31 from 20 balls by Richa Ghosh powered India to a victory by seven wickets in a record world cup run chase of 150. On the contrary, West Indies Women lost their opening group clash against England Women by seven wickets on Saturday, dropping two crucial points. The Windies women must win the upcoming clash against India to keep up with the chances of moving into the next round. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated.

IND-W vs WI-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Richa Ghosh (IND-W) could be taken as our wicket-keeper

IND-W vs WI-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W), Shafali Verma (IND-W), Hayley Matthews (WI-W), Shemaine Campbelle (WI-W) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

IND-W vs WI-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Chinelle Henry (WI-W) could be our All-rounders

IND-W vs WI-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Pooja Vastrakar (IND-W), Radha Yadav (IND-W), Shakera Selman (WI-W) could form the bowling attack

IND-W vs WI-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Richa Ghosh (IND-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W), Shafali Verma (IND-W), Hayley Matthews (WI-W), Shemaine Campbelle (WI-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Chinelle Henry (WI-W), Pooja Vastrakar (IND-W), Radha Yadav (IND-W), Shakera Selman (WI-W).

Richa Ghosh (IND-W) could be named as the captain of your IND-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Team, wheras Hayley Matthews (WI-W) could be selected as the vice-captain.

