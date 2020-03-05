India Advance to Their First Final in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Virender Sehwag, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina and Others From Cricket Fraternity Congratulate Women in Blue

India Women's Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The semi-final match between India and England in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 was called off which meant the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India advance to the final on the virtue of finishing group stages at the higher position. The Women in Blue have been sensational in the tournament and are yet to face a defeat. They registered victories in all the four games they played and hence, finished the group stages at the pinnacle of Group A points table. Moreover, This is the first time India have qualified for the finals of Women’s T20 World Cup. The likes of Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and KL Rahul were ecstatic seeing India Women's team in the finals and congratulated them on Twitter. India Qualifies for Final of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup for the First Time As Semis Against England is Washed Out.

Opening batswoman Shafali Verma and leg-spinner Poonam Yadav are the standout performers for the Indian side in the ongoing tournament and played a crucial role in guiding their side to the semis. India defeated Australia in their opening game and carried the momentum in the next matches. Well, they didn’t enter the finals in the most convincing manner. However, they were awarded for playing some great quality of cricket and now, will aim to lift the title. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Cricket Fraternity lauded India’s success.

Virender Sehwag Congratulates!!

Would have loved seeing the semi-finals but Indra Devta ke aage kaun jeet sakta hai. Mehnat ka parinaam achha milta hai. A reward for Winning all the matches in the group stage. Congratulations @BCCIWomen and wishing you glory this Sunday #T20WorldCup — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 5, 2020

Skipper Virat Kohli is Happy!!

Congratulations to the Indian Women's team on qualifying for the @T20WorldCup final. We are proud of you girls and wish you all the luck for the finals. 🇮🇳👏 @BCCIWomen — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 5, 2020

VVS Laxman's Tweet!!

Would have been great to see the match, but many congratulations to @BCCIWomen for making it to the finals of the #T20WorldCup . A reward for winning 4 out of 4 in the group stages. Wishing the girls the very best for the finals on #WomensDay — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 5, 2020

KL Rahul Wishing Women in Blue!!

Congratulations to the Indian Women's team on reaching the @T20WorldCup final. Goodluck, get the cup home girls 🇮🇳🏆 @BCCIWomen — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) March 5, 2020

Suresh Raina's Message!!

Congratulations @BCCIWomen on reaching the #T20WorldCup finals! Wishing you lots of success & tremendous victory ahead. Way to go! — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 5, 2020

Irfan Pathan Delighted!!

Congratulations to the #indianwomen cricket team for reaching the finals of the #T20WorldCup well played during the league stage — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 5, 2020

Wishes From Mohammad Kaif!!

As much as #TeamIndia would’ve wanted to win a proper game and march into the Final, you can’t take anything away from them. They bossed the group stages and earned the advantage. Good luck girls, get the #T20WorldCup home!#INDvENG — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 5, 2020

Now, India will meet the winner of Australia vs South Africa clash in the second semi-finals of the tournament. Well, just like the India vs England game, this game will be also played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) which is facing heavy showers. Well, if that game gets called off to then South Africa will advance to the finals due to finishing higher in the group stage. The final of the tournament will be played on March 8 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).