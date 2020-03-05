India Advance to Their First Final in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Virender Sehwag, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina and Others From Cricket Fraternity Congratulate Women in Blue
India Women's Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The semi-final match between India and England in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 was called off which meant the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India advance to the final on the virtue of finishing group stages at the higher position. The Women in Blue have been sensational in the tournament and are yet to face a defeat. They registered victories in all the four games they played and hence, finished the group stages at the pinnacle of Group A points table. Moreover, This is the first time India have qualified for the finals of Women’s T20 World Cup. The likes of Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and KL Rahul were ecstatic seeing India Women's team in the finals and congratulated them on Twitter. India Qualifies for Final of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup for the First Time As Semis Against England is Washed Out.

Opening batswoman Shafali Verma and leg-spinner Poonam Yadav are the standout performers for the Indian side in the ongoing tournament and played a crucial role in guiding their side to the semis. India defeated Australia in their opening game and carried the momentum in the next matches. Well, they didn’t enter the finals in the most convincing manner. However, they were awarded for playing some great quality of cricket and now, will aim to lift the title. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Cricket Fraternity lauded India’s success.

Virender Sehwag Congratulates!!

Skipper Virat Kohli is Happy!!

VVS Laxman's Tweet!!

KL Rahul Wishing Women in Blue!!

Suresh Raina's Message!!

Irfan Pathan Delighted!!

Wishes From Mohammad Kaif!!

Now, India will meet the winner of Australia vs South Africa clash in the second semi-finals of the tournament. Well, just like the India vs England game, this game will be also played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) which is facing heavy showers. Well, if that game gets called off to then South Africa will advance to the finals due to finishing higher in the group stage. The final of the tournament will be played on March 8 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).