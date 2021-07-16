The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the Groups for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on July 16, 2021 (Friday). The showpiece event will be hosted in Oman and the United Arab Emirates from October 17, 2021 to November 14, 2021. One of the main eye-catchers from the group stages is that rivals India and Pakistan have been drawn in the same classification, which will be their first meeting of any sort since the 2019 World Cup. India vs Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 As Rivals Placed in Group 2.

India and Pakistan have been drawn together in Group 2 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 as the teams will face each other in the Super 12s. This will be the first meeting between the two rivals of any sort since India’s win at the 2019 World Cup encounter. Both sides have won the T20 World Cup before and will once again have their eyes set on replicating that feat.

India and Pakistan are two of the biggest teams in world cricket and them facing each other on the grandest stage will be a sight for cricket fans, who couldn’t hold their excitement and displayed it on social media.

Of course, ICC tournaments are incomplete without India vs Pakistan! Bring it on! #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/9OOVwhbcey — Arpan (@Arpan1746) July 16, 2021

Star Sports seeing India and Pakistan are in the same group of the #T20worldcup : https://t.co/YQMe1xUBaW pic.twitter.com/mZgt6DHXA0 — Hemant Kumar 🎬 (@SportsCuppa) July 16, 2021

Icc after putting india and Pakistan in same group to increase ticket sales and trp:#T20worldcup pic.twitter.com/Wu5Oiinze9 — Last Human (@pLastHuman) July 16, 2021

Group 1 will see defending champions the West Indies pooled along with former champions England, Australia and South Africa. Meanwhile, Group 2 will comprise former champions India and Pakistan along with New Zealand and Afghanistan.

Two teams will join the mentioned eight teams in each group after they qualify from round 1 of the competition. Eight teams will contest the first round including automatic qualifiers Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with the remaining six who booked their spot through the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

