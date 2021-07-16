India will lock horns with Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 as they are placed in the same group.

ICC World T20 Groups: Round 1 Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea & Oman Super 12s Group 1: England, Australia, S Africa, West Indies, A1 & B2 Group 2: India, Pakistan, N Zealand, Afghanistan, A2 and B1#WT20 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 16, 2021

