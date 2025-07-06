Of late, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's off-field life has been in focus more than the players' on-field performances, with the spinner being out of favour with the Indian national cricket team. Chahal, who recently got divorced, has been in the news for allegedly dating RJ Mahvash, with whom the Indian cricketer also attended the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, igniting rumours, which were doused by the latter. Yuzvendra Chahal Bowls Ripper To Remove Ekansh Singh During Kent vs Northamptonshire Country Championship 2025 Match (Watch Video).

However, Chahal, who recently appeared on Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show, found himself in a tricky spot, where Navjot Singh Sidhu, Rishab Pant, and the host cornered the player, leading to the spinner remarking a cryptic comment, confirming his relationship.

Sindu teased Chahal about changing franchises and also girlfriends, which prompted Pant to tease his India teammate, stating 'He’s free'. RJ Mahvash Shares 'God Mode On Kyaaaa? Instagram Story For Rumoured Boyfriend Yuzvendra Chahal As He Scalps Hat-Trick in CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match.

The Punjab Kings spinner followed Sidhu and Pant with a cryptic remark, suggesting how the whole of India knows, that too, since four months. "India jaan chuka hai… chaar mahine pehle," commented Chahal on The Great Indian Kapil Show, which left room for rumours to reignite once again regards the cricketer dating RJ Mahvash.

During the Indian Premier League 2025, RJ Mahvash traveled with the Punjab Kings' franchise and often posted about Chahal's performances during the season, which kept the rumour mills afloat. Chahal is currently playing in the County Championship 2025 for Northamptonshire.

