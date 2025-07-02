Veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chalal showcased his magic with the ball after dismissing Ekash Singh with an unplayable delivery during During Kent vs Northamptonshire Country Championship 2025 match. The incident happened during the third ball of the eighth over during Kent's second innings. Northamptonshire's Yuzvendra Chahal bowled a loppy delivery towards Kent's Ekansh Singh. The right-handed batter went forward to play a defensive shot but missed it completely as the ball shattered his stumps. Ekansh Singh departed after scoring 27 runs. County Championship 2025: Full List of Indian Cricketers Who Are Part of England's Premier First-Class Cricket Tournament.

A Ripper by Yuzvendra Chahal

7.3 | @yuzi_chahal that is delightful! 🤩 Chahal removes the off stump of Singh with an absolute beauty! 🌀 Kent 29/2. Watch live 👉 https://t.co/CU8uwtfknL pic.twitter.com/HMFPgiyRp3 — Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) July 2, 2025

