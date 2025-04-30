After Punjab Kings ace-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal bowled a wonderful spell of 4/32 in his three overs during the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match, which included a hat-trick in the 19th over, social media influencer RJ Mahvash posted a story on her Instagram handle. Tagging rumoured boyfriend Yuzvendra Chahal, RJ Mahvash wrote "GOD MODE ON KYAAAA?" (Is the God mode on?). There have been rumours of Yuzvendra Chahal dating RJ Mahvash. The duo has been previously spotted together after IPL matches, and watching Team India games. RJ Mahvash Congratulates Yuzvendra Chahal on His Match-Winning Four-Wicket Haul in PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 Amid Dating Rumours (See Instagram Story).

RJ Mahvash Instagram Story:

RJ Mahvash Instagram Story

