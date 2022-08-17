After dominating West Indies in a 3-0 whitewash, team India is set to be in action yet again when they lock horns with the spirited Zimbabwe side in a three-match ODI series, the first of which gets underway on August 18. The match will be played at the Harare Sports Club and is slated to start at 12:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). India have been massively boosted by the return of KL Rahul, who recovered from an injury and subsequently, a COVID-19 infection. The stylish right-hander will lead the team in the three-match series with Shikhar Dhawan being his deputy. India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs ZIM Cricket Match in Harare

Even without the big guns like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah not being present, this Indian team, full of young stars will start as favourites to win the series. But they would not take Zimbabwe too lightly as the African side recently beat Bangladesh in an ODI series. Having said that, there would be questions raised on how India's XI for this match might look like. With Rahul's return, he is set to open the innings alongside Shikhar Dhawan. Shubman Gill will drop down at three to form the top order.

The middle order would be comprised of Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan and there might be a debut for Rahul Tripathi. Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur will be the all-rounders while Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav will be fulfilling the bowling duties. In case of Rahul Tripathi failing to make it to the XI, India might consider the option of using a bowler like Prasidh Krishna or Avesh Khan.

India Likely Playing XI for 1st ODI against Zimbabwe

India Likely Playing 11: KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan (VC), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (WK), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Md Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

