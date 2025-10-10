India national cricket team star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been spotted with a model/actress named Mahieka Sharma. Hardik Pandya and the 24-year-old Mahieka Sharma were seen in a video, arriving at Mumbai airport, in the cricketer’s yellow Lamborghini Urus SE car. Both Pandya and Sharma were wearing black outfits. Previously, the cricketer was linked to Jasmin Walia, but now, after this video came out, several reports claim that Mahieka Sharma could be his rumoured girlfriend. Why Hardik Pandya Was Not Picked in India’s Squads for ODIs and T20Is vs Australia? Check Reason.

Hardik Pandya Spotted With Mahieka Sharma:

Who Is Mahieka Sharma?

Mahieka Sharma, the lady who has been spotted with the Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is a 24-year-old model and actress. She is also a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and an advanced yoga instructor. Maheika Sharma was born and raised across Delhi, Gujarat, and the US (as reported in Free Press Journal). Mahieka Sharma also has over 52K followers on Instagram and has worked with top designers, appearing in ads and films, including Omung Kumar’s PM Narendra Modi (2019).

Is Hardik Pandya Dating Mahieka Sharma?

Neither Hardik Pandya nor Maheika Sharma has, however, officially confirmed if they are in a relationship or not. However, a picture of Maheika Sharma had gone viral with the number "33" on her fingers, with rumours of the two probably dating, as Hardik Pandya wears jersey number "33". Now, the two appearing together in Mumbai Airport adds to the speculations. But as of now, Hardik Pandya and Maheika Sharma are officially not dating. They are rumoured to be dating. Hardik Pandya New Hairstyle: Team India’s Star All-Rounder Flaunts Fresh Look Ahead of Asia Cup 2025, Writes ‘New Me!’ (See Pics).

Hardik Pandya was married to Natasa Stankovic in 2020. They had a son born in 2023, but unfortunately, their marriage ended in 2024. Hardik Pandya had also been recently linked to Jasmin Walia. The singer was seen cheering for Pandya during cricket matches.

