India Likely Playing XI for 1st Test 2025 vs England: A new era in India's Test cricket is set to get underway as Shubman Gill leads the team against England in the first of the five-match Test series. The Test retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have dealt a big blow to the India National Cricket Team in terms of experience. But the team under the tutelage of Gautam Gambhir would have a lot of self-belief heading into the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series. Some of the major questions heading into the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series has been around the playing XI and what the team would look like against England in the first Test. In this article, we shall take a look at just that. IND vs ENG 2025: Team India Vice-Captain Rishabh Pant Confirms Player Who Will Take Number Four Spot After Virat Kohli's Retirement.

Rishabh Pant, the vice-captain of the India National Cricket Team in Tests, cleared a bit of the uncertainty of what India's playing XI vs England for the first Test would look like. He said that new captain Shubman Gill will now bat in Virat Kohli's number four position, while he will come in at number five.

India's Likely XI:

Top-Order: KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal look certain to open the innings for India. The pair proved to be impressive in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, which the then captain and Rohit Sharma had missed due to the birth of his baby boy. The KL Rahul-Yashasvi Jaiswal pair offers a beautiful mix of youth and experience right at the top of the order. While KL Rahul will look to use all his experience and help the India National Cricket Team get off to a good start, Yashasvi Jaiswal will aim to make a mark in his first tour of England. The young left-hander had an impressive outing when England had toured India last year and his performance will be one to watch out for. Now comes the big question? Who will bat at number three? With Shubman Gill batting at number four, either one of Sai Sudharsan, Karun Nair or Abhimanyu Easwaran might be picked as the new number three for India in Test cricket. Jasprit Bumrah vs Joe Root: Fate of Indian Cricket Team in IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series Could Hinge on This Clash of Titans.

Middle-Order: Captain Shubman Gill will hold the middle and top orders of the Indian batting together after it was confirmed that he will bat at number four. The young right-hander is stepping into massive shoes as he walks out to bat in the position Virat Kohli used to and a lot of onus would be on him to be the fulcrum of the Indian batting in the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series. Shubman Gill scoring runs is indeed going to be key for India's success. His deputy and one of India's most exciting cricketers, Rishabh Pant, will come in at number five. At number six, there might be a toss-up between Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shardul Thakur. Nitish Kumar Reddy impressed in his very first tour Down Under last year when he scored a century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Shardul Thakur might have the edge over Nitish Kumar Reddy, as he did well with both bat and ball the last time India had toured England.

All-Rounders: With the conditions being pace-friendly, India will likely have one spin and the other pace-bowling all-rounder in the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 in Leeds. As mentioned before, there's likely to be a toss-up between Shardul Thakur and Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja is set to be the other all-rounder in India's playing XI vs England. Ravindra Jadeja's experience will be pretty handy for India on this tour. England Playing XI vs India Announced For 1st Test; Ollie Pope, Josh Tongue Included.

Bowlers: No prizes for guessing, but Jasprit Bumrah will be spearheading India's pace attack against England. He will have Mohammed Siraj and most likely Prasidh Krishna as his partners. Arshdeep Singh might get a look-in as he brings in a left-arm pace option, but Prasidh Krishna has had recent success, finishing as the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025. India is likely to have a lone spinner in Ravindra Jadeja for the Headingly Test match.

India's Likely Playing XI vs England for 1st Test 2025:

KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan/Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy/Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

