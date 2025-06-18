India will clash with England in the five-match Test series commencing from June 20, Friday. Ahead of the first Test match at Leeds, England announce their playing XI which will take on Shubman Gill's India. Ben Stokes will lead and the team has seniors like Joe Root, Ben Duckett and talented cricketers like Harry Brook and Jamie Smith. They have set their bowling combinations with Shoaib Bashir, Josh Tongue, Brydon Carse and Chris Woakes. Ollie Pope will be continuing at three and it won't be Jacob Bethell. Joe Root Reflects on His Captaincy Tenure Ahead of IND vs END 1st Test 2025, Says ‘Played Many Games in COVID-19; Don’t Think It Was Fair on Group’.

England Announce Playing XI For 1st Test Match Against India

Team news from Leeds ahead of a BIG week 📋 Ready to face @BCCI 👊 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)