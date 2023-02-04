India will expect a stern challenge from the Australians in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, the first Test starting in Nagpur on February 9. The Test series is crucial, keeping in mind the context of the World Test Championship 2021-23 final. Currently, at the top of the table, Australia are favourites to go through and so is India, second in the standings. The outcome of this four-match Test series will greatly affect the WTC picture going ahead into the final later this year. Even if the WTC picture is not counted, an India vs Australia contest is a cricket rivalry with a lot of history, individual contests and battles. On Which Channel India vs Australia 2023 Series Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Border Gavaskar Trophy Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of Indian Cricket Team Upcoming Matches.

And this series is also no different. It would certainly be a challenge for Pat Cummins, who will be leading the Australian team as India is a tough team to beat at home. Rohit Sharma will have to be at his absolute best, not just in batting but also with the captain’s hat as crucial decisions can have a big impact. There has been much talk about what the Indian playing XI for the first Test, which is slated to be in Nagpur, may look like. With the likes of Ravindra Jadeja returning and Shreyas Iyer being ruled out, it would be interesting to see how the hosts line up. Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Australia Rope In ‘Ashwin Duplicate’, Practice on Spin-Friendly Tracks To Train for Test Series Against India (Watch Video).

A returning Rahul will partner skipper Rohit Sharma at the top, followed by Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli at three and four, respectively. With Iyer on the sidelines for this game, Team India might include Shubman Gill at five. The young batter has been in terrific form and he is the favourite to replace Iyer. However, Suryakumar Yadav can also be used as an option. In Rishabh Pant’s absence, KS Bharat is in line to replace him as the wicketkeeper.

On the bowling front, India might opt for a spin-heavy attack and in such circumstances, the trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav might make the cut. Axar Patel, given his good form might replace Kuldeep Yadav. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj will be the two pacers for Team India.

India’s Likely XI against Australia in 1st Test 2023:

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill/Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav/Axar Patel

