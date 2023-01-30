Australia (AUS) is set to return to India (IND) first time since 2017 for Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), scheduled to kick off from February 9. The series includes four Test matches, which will last for nearly a month until March 13. With the final spot for World Test Championship 2023 up for grabs, a lot relies on this series. The two Test nemesis are also the most probable finalists to feature in the summit clash scheduled later this year in June at The Oval, London. India vs Australia, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 To Be Last Edition Having Four Test Matches, Confirms BCCI.

India's home season is already in full swing as the Men-in-blue having hosted a couple of teams for white-ball series. The forthcoming Test series against Australia in February 2023 will be team India's first red-ball fixture of this season and is anticipated to attract the crowd in huge numbers. India and Australia share a blockbuster rivalry in red-ball cricket and a riveting engagement is also expected in the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy, with a lot at stake. Since the series will be staged at four different venues, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Ahmedabad, a full house is expected at the stadiums in all four major cities. Meanwhile, fans who can't make it to stadiums and reside in other cities can still catch the live action on their TV sets and through online medium. To get the complete broadcasting details of Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 between India and Australia on TV and Online medium, scroll down. IND vs AUS: Michael Clarke Fumes Over Australia's No Tour Game Approach for Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

How To Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 in India. Fans can tune into the Star Sports Network Channels to catch the Live Telecast of the India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Australia Announce 18-Man Squad for Border-Gavaskar Test Series 2023 in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming of India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network, will provide Live Streaming of the India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 in India. Fans with premium subscriptions can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website to avail of the online Live Streaming of the India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

