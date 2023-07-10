India will lock horns with West Indies in the first game of the two-match Test series on July 12 at Windsor Park in Dominica. The Men in Blue has had a wood over West Indies in the longest format of the game in the past and they would look to maintain their supremacy against the Caribbean side this time around. However, it will be interesting to see what playing XI Rohit Sharma & Co. come up with. Virat Kohli Poses for Pictures With Local Dominican Players Ahead of IND vs WI 1st Test, Star Batter’s Heartwarming Gesture Goes Viral! (Watch Video)

Veteran players such as skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravichandran Ashwin would be key to India’s chances in the upcoming Test series and thus, they are likely to be in the starting XI. Also, given Mohammed Siraj has been terrific in the red-ball format, his place in the team cannot be questioned.

With Cheteshwar Pujara dropped from the side, Yashasvi Jaiswal is one of the strong contenders to fill his shoes in the number three slot. However, the team management is likely to brainstorm over the wicketkeeper’s slot. Though KS Bharat has been mediocre with the bat so far in his international career, the team management might back him for the first Test. Yashasvi Jaiswal Set to Make International Debut in India vs West Indies 1st Test 2023: Report

India shall also have deep discussions over pacers who could partner Siraj with the ball. Shardul Thakur is a frontrunner to grab one of the two slots. If Rohit Sharma & Co. looks to add variety in the fast-bowling department, they could pick the left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat as the third seam option.

India Likely Playing XI for 1st Test Against West Indies

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj

