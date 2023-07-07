Yashasvi Jaiswal has created quite a stir in the cricket fraternity with his breathtaking batting performances. Be it in the domestic circuit or the Indian Premier League, Yashasvi Jaiswal has been quite exceptional. He has amassed 1845 runs in just 18 first-class games at a staggering average of 80.21. Talking about IPL 2023, the Southpaw batted like a dream and plundered 625 runs in 14 games for Rajasthan Royals. BCCI Announces Squad For India vs West Indies Test and ODI Series, Yashasvi Jaiswal Included; Ajinkya Rahane Appointed Vice-Captain

The Indian selectors liked what they saw in the 21-year-old and handed him his maiden India call-up for the upcoming Test series against West Indies. The two-match Test series will kick-start on July 12. The match will be held at Windsor Park in Dominica.

It has been reported that Jaiswal is in line to make his India debut in the first Test after he looked in pristine touch in the practice match played on July 6 and scored a superb half-century. He opened the innings with skipper Rohit Sharma and notched up 54 runs off 76 balls. Given the kind of form the youngster is in, he looks set to don the national colours in Dominica. 'Getting Ready' Yashasvi Jaiswal Shares Video of Training On Beach Ahead of India vs West Indies 2023 Test Series (See Post)

However, it remains to be seen where Jaiswal will fit in the Indian batting line-up. With Cheteshwar Pujara dropped from the team, there is a spot up for grabs at number three, and the team management could play Jaiswal in the position. However, another tempting option for the think tank is to open with Yashasvi, as he provides a left-right opening combination, and play Shubman Gill at one down. It will be interesting to see what route Rohit & Co. will take.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2023 07:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).