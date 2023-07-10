It is no secret that Virat Kohli is one of the most followed cricketers, not just in India but across the world. And in a recent example of that, local cricketers in Dominica were seen posing for pictures with the star India batter ahead of the India vs West Indies first Test. Kohli signed autographs for the players, who were expectedly very happy. One of these cricketers also shared that Kohli was his 'favourite batter of all time' and that he was happy to have gotten an autograph from him. Kohli's heartwarming gesture, captured in a video shared by the Indian Cricket Team's official Instagram handle, has gone viral. 'Loved The Backdrop' Virat Kohli's Latest Picture with Scenic View Leaves Netizens Impressed

Watch Virat Kohli Pose for Pictures With Local Dominican Players

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)