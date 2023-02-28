India sit comfortably with a 2-0 lead in this Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 and with one more win, the Men in Blue will be making their way to a second consecutive World Test Championship final. However, despite the victory, some questions still remain in front of the Indian team, especially the one concerning KL Rahul’s position in the team. The team management has backed the veteran despite not being in good form, but his poor returns have not increased pressure on him but also the decision-makers. Several comments have been made by former cricketers who have offered their takes on Rahul’s place in the side. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd Test 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia BGT Cricket Match in Indore.

Rahul’s string of poor scores also had him lose the vice-captaincy of the side, making him more vulnerable to being dropped. Rohit Sharma will open the innings and should the team management decide to look past Rahul, then Shubman Gill is the frontrunner to take up the opening slot alongside the Indian captain. Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli, both of whom are due to score big this series, will come in at three and four, respectively. Shreyas Iyer will bat at his usual number five position. KS Bharat has been decent behind the stumps and shall retain his spot in the XI. But he will look to have a good outing with the bat. One of India’s biggest areas of strength in these two Tests so far has been the way the lower-order has performed. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Other Indian Cricket Team Players Train Hard Ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2023 in Indore (See Pics).

The all-rounder trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin and Axar Patel will be key to India’s success again with both bat and ball. Patel, in particular, has been superb with the bat down the order. His valuable contribution took India from a position of difficulty to one of comfort in the Delhi Test match. Team India will likely have two pacers for this Test match in Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj. Both of them should play until and unless there’s an injury concern to one of the two, in which case Umesh Yadav comes in as a replacement.

India Likely XI for Third Test vs Australia

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul/Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2023 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).