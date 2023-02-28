India (IND) and Australia (AUS) will begin their third Test match of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy from March 1 to 5 at Holkar Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The third Test match between India and Australia will start at 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs AUS Test face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Other Indian Cricket Team Players Train Hard Ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2023 in Indore (See Pics).

India retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy after winning the first two Test matches of the ongoing series. The all-rounder trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel have been grossly behind India's dominance over the Aussies in the previous two Test matches. However, India's top-order batting needs awakening as the core of batting is yet to fire in front of Australia. Meanwhile, the visitors had a hard time holding out against the spin attack of India. The team will miss regular captain Pat Cummins in the upcoming match due to a personal emergency. In the interim, Steve Smith has been handed the charge as stand-in captain. It will be interesting to see whether Smith can guide Australia back to their winning ways in the upcoming test match without Pat Cummins. Virat Kohli Leads Team India's Fielding Drills as Men in Blue Begin Practice for IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2023 (Watch Video).

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Alex Carey (AUS) could be taken as our wicket-keeper.

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- Rohit Sharma (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Steve Smith (AUS), Usman Khwaja (AUS) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Ravichandran Ashwin (IND), Axar Patel (IND) could be our all-rounders.

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Nathan Lyon (AUS), Mohammed Shami (IND), Todd Murphy (AUS) could form the bowling attack.

Ravindra Jadeja (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) could be selected as the vice-captain.

