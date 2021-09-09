India is all set to lock horns with England in the fifth and final test match of the five-match series. The match will be hosted at Old Trafford in Manchester. As of now, India enjoys a 2-1 lead over England after a heroic win in the 4th Test. It was all thanks to Shardul Thakur who walked away with the pie and set the complexion for India as the batting lineup crumbled like a pack of cards. Now for the fifth and final Test, India could make a couple of changes. IND vs ENG 5th Test 2021 Preview & Playing XI: Hosts Eye Series Draw, Visitors to Go For The Kill.

Ajinkya Rahane who is having a tough time on the field could be ousted. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah could also be rested keeping in mind the workload he has. Also, the team management could consider resting him owing to the busy schedule of the IPL 2021 and of course the T20 World Cup 2021. Ravi Ashwin who made it to the squad of the T20 World Cup 2021, could also make way into the playing XI in place of Ravindra Jadeja. Now, let's have a look at the likely playing XI:

Openers: KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are expected to retain their spots. We all remember how good was Sharma as an opener in the fourth Test with his invincible knock of 127 runs.

Middle Order: While Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli could come next, we could have the inclusion of Hanuma Vihari or Suryakumar Yadav who could step into the shoes of the Ajinkya Rahane.

All Rounder: Ravi Ashwin could make way into the team with Ravindra Jadeja being excluded from the Playing XI.

Bowlers: With Jasprit Bumrah being rested, we could have four pacers in the game. Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj could be included in the team.

India Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari/Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

