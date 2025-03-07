The India national cricket team will meet the New Zealand national cricket team in the grand finale of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament. The championship match between India and New Zealand will be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. The India vs New Zealand much-awaited final will begin at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The last time India and New Zealand faced each other in the ICC final was during the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship 2019-2021 cycle in England. Team India suffered a heartbreaking loss in the ICC WTC 2019-2021 grand finale. India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Records That Can Break During IND vs NZ CT Summit Clash.

The India cricket team are having a brilliant run in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Rohit Sharma-led side finished at the top in the Group A standings with three consecutive wins over Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand. In the semi-final, the Men in Blue took their revenge against arch-rivals Australia national cricket team and booked their seat for the ultimate showdown match in the eight-nation tournament. Take a look at how Team India's likely playing XI would look against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

India's Likely Playing XI against New Zealand

Top-Order: Indian captain Rohit Sharma will continue to open with vice-captain Shubman Gill. Rohit Sharma's quick start in the powerplay has helped the rest of the Indian batting attack to go for big runs. Virat Kohli will bat in the No. 3 position. The great batter will look to continue his form in the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand.

Middle-Order: Shreyas Iyer will be the crucial batter for his side during the high-voltage grand finale against New Zealand. Although Iyer hasn't scored a century in the Champions Trophy 2025, his two half-centuries and counter-attacking cricket against spin have helped the Men in Blue to score runs at a good pace in the middle phase. Wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul looked good during his stay at the crease during the semi-final match against Australia. The keeper-batter will hope to make it big during the championship match against New Zealand on Sunday.

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel continue to show their class with their all-round performances. This all-rounder troika has helped the Indian side to bat deep and add more firepower to their arsenal. All three-star cricketers will aim to deliver in the Champions Trophy 2025 final against the Mitchell Santner-led side. Suryakumar Yadav Opens Up On India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final, Reacts On Rohit Sharma's Fitness Row (Watch Video).

Bowlers: The ploy of playing four spinners, which came after replacing Harshit Rana and adding Varun Chakarvarthy to India's playing XI, has helped Team India in Dubai. Varun has delivered a match-winning performance against New Zealand and then bowled a tidy spell against Australia in the semi-final. With the IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 final set to be played in Dubai, it is expected that India will field an unchanged playing XI. In the pace department, they will go with veteran Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya.

India's Likely XI for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final vs New Zealand

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy

