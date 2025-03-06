India is all set to take on New Zealand in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on March 9, Sunday. Star Indian cricketer and India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav reacted on the upcoming India vs New Zealand final set to be hosted on Sunday. Suryakumar indicated that the team is coming into the game playing good cricket and for them it would be just another game. He also reacted to the recent fitness row of Rohit Sharma saying "I have seen him closely, he works very hard. According to me, he is at the top and I wish him all the best for the finals." India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Star Batter Rachin Ravindra Opens Up on Summit Clash, Says 'Will Need to Adapt on Unknown Dubai Pitch'.

Suryakumar Yadav Opens Up On India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final

#WATCH | Mumbai: On India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final match on March 9, Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav says, "I have already said that we are playing good cricket, if we play the same cricket, then the final is just another game..." On Rohit Sharma's fitness row,… pic.twitter.com/hHUszXNQMM — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2025

