India national cricket team are gearing up to lock horns with the New Zealand national cricket team in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final. The IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai from 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, March 9. A lot is at stake in India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final as giants India will be looking to erase the nightmares of the 2017 Champions Trophy and win like in 2013, while New Zealand would also like to win their second major white-ball tournament. IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Other Members of Cricket Fraternity Celebrate India’s ‘VIRAT’ Win Over Australia.

Big players of both sides have played an enormous role in their sides road to the final. For India, players like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul with the bat and Mohammad Shami and Varun Chakaravarthy with the ball were the key architects. For New Zealand, Rachin Ravindra and Tom Latham with the bat, and Matt Henry and Mitchell Santner with the ball were the main heroes. A lot of records were created and broken already in this ongoing eight-nation tournament, like that of the highest-ever score in an ICC Champions Trophy match in the South Africa vs New Zealand semi-final, and some are ought to be broken in the finale.

Some Records That Can Break During India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final:

Most ICC Champions Trophy titles: India are already the most successful side in the tournament's history, having won two titles just like Australia. If the Men in Blue win the IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, India will become the first side to win three Champions Trophy titles, becoming the single most successful side. New Zealand's Record in ICC Champions Trophy Finals: A Look at Past Performances of Black Caps Ahead of CT 2025 Summit Clash.

Joining list of most successful sides in ICC Champions Trophy: New Zealand have already won the tournament in the ICC Knockout Trophy 2000, if they win the India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, they will have two titles, joining the list of most successful sides Australia and India.

Most Runs in ICC Champions Trophy History: Chris Gayle of West Indies has scored the most runs in the tournament's history. The legend has 791 runs. India's Virat Kohli has 746 runs and is behind Gayle by only 45 runs. If Kohli manages to score 46 or more in the final, he will be the player with the most runs in the history of the tournament.

Most Centuries in ICC Champions Trophy History: Shikhar Dhawan, Herschelle Gibbs, Sourav Ganguly, and Chris Gayle are the players with the most centuries in the Champions Trophy, each with 3 centuries. If Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson manage to score hundreds in the IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, they will join the list.

Most fifties (and over) in ICC Champions Trophy History: Virat Kohli, also a player in the squad of the finalists leads the chart with seven fifties or more scored in ICC Champions Trophies. If Kohli scores less than 50, and Kane Williamson manages to strike a half-century, he will join the list with Virat Kohli as Kane currently has six fifties (and over) innings. Kane Williamson Becomes First Player to Score Half-Centuries in Knockout Matches of All ICC Events, Achieves Feat During SA vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final.

Losing Most ICC Champions Trophy Finals: This will be Team India's fifth ICC Champions Trophy final. In the past four, they won two (one as a joint trophy) and lost two. If they lose the India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, they will be the first side to loser three finals, currently with two losses, they match West Indies.

