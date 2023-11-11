India take on the Netherlands in their final league-stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 12. The Men in Blue have been the most dominant side in the World Cup so far with eight wins in as many matches and are looking to sign off from the group phase with an undefeated record. India have been the best team with performances in all three departments of the game. Rohit Sharma and his team would aim to add momentum to their campaign as they get set to take on Netherlands in semifinal 1 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 15. India in their last match, beat South Africa by a margin of 243 runs with Virat Kohli scoring a record 49th century and Ravindra Jadeja scalping five wickets. India vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs NED CWC Match in Bengaluru.

With eight wins on the trot and a top-of-the-table finish assured, there have been speculations doing the rounds that some players might be rested with this game being an inconsequential one. Having said that, India already have had a six-day rest with their last match against South Africa on November 5. This was the same thing that head coach Rahul Dravid mentioned when asked if there would be any changes in India's playing XI against the Netherlands. Also, the Men in Blue would not want to tamper with their combination, which has been such a huge success so far in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Having said that, here's what India's playing XI might look like against the Netherlands.

Top-order: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have enjoyed batting together in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and India would want to continue having them open the innings. Rohit's brisk starts coupled with Shubman Gill's approach has worked well for India. While many would feel Kohli is likely to be rested, the team management would not want the 35-year-old to miss a match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, a ground that is special to him. India vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Bengaluru Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Middle-order: Shreyas Iyer's return to form has been a big positive for the Indian team as they head into the semifinals. He along with KL Rahul will hold the middle-order together once again with Suryakumar Yadav following at number six.

All-Rounders: Much like the previous matches, Ravindra Jadeja will feature as the sole all-rounder in the match for Team India. He has had the opportunity to bat in the past few matches whilst being sensational with the ball. Expect another power-packed performance from the star all-rounder.

Bowlers: The trio of Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah have been phenomenal and will form Team India's fast bowling attack against the Netherlands. Should the team management decide to rest any of the three, Prasidh Krishna is likely to come into India's playing XI.

India's Likely Playing XI Against Netherlands in CWC 2023

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah/Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2023 11:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).