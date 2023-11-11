India have cruised to the semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with no defeats in their 8 games played so far. Their last two matches have been an complete annihilation of the opposition where they have scored 300+ totals batting first and then didn't allow the opposition to cross even 100 runs. The bowling attacks has been in terrific rhythm taking wickets in bunches and they never take the foot off them opposition's throat, delivering the killer blow at the right time. With the much anticipated semifinal on the corners, India will face Netherlands in their final league match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. They will like to rotate their squad one final time providing rest to some of their key players and also check their preparations ahead of entering the knockout stages of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Virat Kohli Trains Against Left-Arm Spin, Short-Pitched Bowling at Nets with Semi Final Looming in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Out of the eight matches played by India, only two has been on pitches which are well-suited to batting. Considering the semifinal will be on an Wankhede pitch against a team that has a strong batting lineup, India will want to test themselves batting first and targeting a big score at the Chinnaswamy Stadium where New Zealand scored 401 against Pakistan batting first. Shubman Gill has not been at his best after the recovery from dengue and is looking for some rhythm while Suryakumar Yadav is another batter who will want some time at the crease ahead of entering the crucial clash.

Netherlands had a really good campaign in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. One that they can be proud of. Despite not playing any ODIs between the qualifiers and the main competition, they have managed to defeat two of the full member nations South Africa and Bangladesh. Dutch captain Scott Edwards has led from the front and the bowling has just backed it up defending the totals. In their last match, Netherlands would want that their batting comes off as a unit, which has not been the case throughout the CWC 2023.

India vs Netherlands Head-to-Head in ODIs

India and Netherlands have met 2 times for ODIs and the tie has been dominated by India winning both games.

India vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Key Players

Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Kuldeep Yadav Paul van Meekeren Scott Edwards

India vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Venue and Match Timing

India vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru The IND vs NED match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023. Fans therefore can watch the India vs Netherlands ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and websites. Those using the Disney+ Hotstar app on mobiles to watch ICC World Cup 2023 matches can do so for free. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated.

India vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Likely XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

Netherlands: Wesley Barresi, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (C)(Wk), Bas de Leede, Shaqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

