India is flying in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as they have won all their matches played till now in the competition. They started by beating Australia, but since then they have gathered momentum and went into a winning streak demolishing their oppositions. The last two matches has been benchmark of domination as India have bowled out South Africa and Sri Lanka for 83 and 55 runs respectively. Everyone has been in form scoring runs regularly and the bowling has been the icing on the cake derailing opposition top orders in no time. They are all set to face New Zealand in the semifinal and ahead of that, Netherlands is their last opponent in the league stages. India will look to keep their winning streak intact and also rotate some key players. IND vs NED ICC CWC 2023: India Aim To Sustain Momentum Against Netherlands; Virat Kohli Eyes Historic 50th Hundred.

Netherlands on the other hand have been methodical and impressive in their campaign despite not being familiar with the conditions. An area they would like to be better ahead of ending their tournament is the batting performing as an unit. But it will be a tough challenge against the Indian bowling.

Rain has been a spoilsport in the last game between New Zealand and Pakistan at Bengaluru where the match was washed out due to rain and Pakistan were declared winners Via the DLS method. Ahead of the match between India and Netherlands at M Chinnaswamy Stadium at Bengaluru, fans are eager to know whether the match will be interrupted by rain.

Bengaluru Weather Forecast

Good news for the fans, there is no forecast of rain during the duration of the match on November 12, 2023. The temperature is all set to stay between 21-27 degree Celsius. It is going to be a day with hazy sunshine but there the precipitation chances is absolutely negligible. Virat Kohli Emphasizes On Continuous Learning of New Strokes over Focusing on Becoming Complete Batsman.

Expected Weather at Bengaluru During IND vs NED CWC 2023 Match (Accuweather.com)

M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is hard and the bounce is true with not much assistance for either the seamers of spinners. Batters enjoy the conditions as they get good value for shots and can play across the line trusting the bounce of the surface. Fans can expect a high scoring match again.

