India Likely Playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Against Zimbabwe: Check Predicted 11 for IND vs ZIM Cricket Match in Chennai

India enter their second Super 8 fixture against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on 26 February 2026, facing a significant selection dilemma. Following a heavy 76-run defeat to South Africa, the defending champions’ Net Run Rate (NRR) has plummeted to -3.800. Captain Suryakumar Yadav and the team management are expected to make strategic adjustments to the playing XI, prioritising middle-order stability and spin-bowling options suited to the traditional Chennai surface. Chennai Weather and Rain Forecast for India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

The Indian camp suffered a major setback ahead of the clash, with Rinku Singh flying out of Chennai to attend to his ailing father. This forced absence has opened the door for Sanju Samson to return to the playing XI. Samson, who has featured in only one match this tournament, had an extended net session on Tuesday and was seen taking on both pace and spin with aggressive intent. However, Singh is expected join the squad late Wednesday. It will be interesting if the management prefers Samson over Singh.

Coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav are reportedly considering utilising Samson either to strengthen the middle order or to open the batting alongside Abhishek Sharma. This move aims to provide technical reliability following the dramatic batting collapse in Ahmedabad, where India were bowled out for just 111. What is India's Net Run-Rate in T20 World Cup 2026 in Comparison To Other Group A Teams?.

Addressing the Left-Hander Dilemma

A primary concern for the Indian management is the over-reliance on left-handed batters in the top order. The current top three—Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Tilak Varma—have struggled collectively, allowing opposition captains to easily dictate match-ups by deploying off-spinners early in the innings.

Abhishek Sharma is under particular pressure after scoring only 15 runs in four matches, including three consecutive ducks. While he is expected to receive another lifeline, the inclusion of the right-handed Samson could disrupt the opposition's spin strategy. To accommodate these changes, Suryakumar Yadav might promote himself to number three, or Shivam Dube could be used as a floater to counter Zimbabwe's spinners. India vs Zimbabwe Prediction: Who Will Win IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match?.

Spin Adjustments on a Favourable Chepauk Pitch

On the bowling front, vice-captain Axar Patel is heavily tipped to return to the starting XI at the expense of Washington Sundar. Sundar struggled to make an impact against South Africa, whereas Axar’s metronomic control and ability to attack the stumps make him a preferred option. Kuldeep Yadav also remains in the mix if India opt for an all-out spin assault.

Unlike the sluggish tracks seen earlier in the tournament, Thursday’s match is expected to be played on Pitch No. 5 at Chepauk. This surface, featuring a mix of red and black soil, is anticipated to be much more batting-friendly, with a par score projected in the 180–190 range.

India’s Likely Playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Against Zimbabwe: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson/Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy/Kuldeep Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).