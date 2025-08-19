The Indian national men's and women's cricket teams are getting their squads announced today, August 19, for the upcoming, high-voltage tournaments: Asia Cup 2025 and ICC Women's World Cup 2025, respectively. Asia Cup 2025, starting from September 9, and ICC Women's World Cup 2025, starting from September 30, are not far from setting sail. The men's team will play their first match in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 10, against hosts UAE, matches will take place in T20 format. The women's team will play the campaign opener of the ICC World Cup 2025 on September 30 against Sri Lanka. Chetan Sharma Expresses Confidence of India National Cricket Team Winning Asia Cup 2025.

Ahead of the high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 campaign, a lot of questions will be answered in the squad announcements today. Head coach Gautam Gambhir, T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, and the chief Ajit Agarkar, along with the other selectors, are having a tough time to select the best, and eliminate the rest, among the finest. A lot of rumours have been circulating regarding who gets on the bus, and who would miss. While several reports claim that the Test side captain, Shubman Gill, might not be in contention, some believe he might be selected. Reports have also claimed that Mohammed Siraj might be left out for Arshdeep Singh. However, these are all rumours, and the only way to get to know would be when BCCI does the press conference at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) in Mumbai today. ‘Dawe Ke Sath Keh Sakta Hu’ Former All-Rounder and BJP Leader Kedar Jadhav Assures India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Cricket Match Won’t Take Place (Watch Video).

The women's team selection is also having a lot of pointers to think on, after all, it's the coveted ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India will be aiming for their maiden title on home soil. Injury concerns for Renuka Singh and Amanjot Kaur. However, the rest of the squad sounds strong, with star players like Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, and Harleen Deol with the bat; Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, and Radha Yadav, as quality spinners. The names mentioned above are predictions and speculations, which can be cleared today itself.