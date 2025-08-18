When asked about the matter of whether the Indian cricket team will be/ should be playing in the Asia Cup 2025 against neighbours and arch-rivals Pakistan, Kedar Jadhav said, "Yeh match bilkul nahi khel na chaiye, aur khelenge bhi nahi yeh bhi mein dawe ke sath keh sakta hu" (They should not play this match, and they will not play this match, I can assure you). Kedar Jadhav, the former star of the India national cricket team, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in April 2025. The BJP currently leads the central government in India. The all-rounder was asked on the boiling issue of whether India will play Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, starting from September 9. The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match is scheduled to be held on September 14, but amid political tensions, doubts over the fixture happening have risen. Aaqib Javed Confident of Pakistan Beating India in Asia Cup 2025 As PCB Announces Squad for Continental Tournament and UAE Tri-Series 2025, Says 'Inke Andar Itni Ability Hai Ki...' (Watch Video).

Kedar Jadhav Assures India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match Won’t Happen:

#WATCH | Pune: On India to face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, Former Indian Cricketer and BJP leader Kedar Jadhav says, "I think the Indian team should not play at all. As far as India is concerned, I think that wherever India plays, it will always win, but this match should not… pic.twitter.com/M83rUBXJnc — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2025

