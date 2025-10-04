The Senior Men’s Selection Committee has picked India national cricket team's squads for the upcoming bilateral series comprising three ODIs and five T20Is against Australia in October-November. The announcement comes with some surprises. Test captain Shubman Gill has been named as the skipper for the ODI format too, replacing Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma however stay in the squad, and will be gearing up to play their first match for Team India since March 9 (ICC Champions Trophy final). Rohit Sharma is no longer the skipper despite winning a major ICC trophy in his last outing (ICC Champions Trophy 2025). India Squad for IND vs AUS T20I 2025 Announced: Suryakumar Yadav Named Captain, Nitish Kumar Reddy Makes Comeback.

India's ODI tour of Australia kicks off from October 19 to October 25, with matches taking place in Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney before the action shifts to a five-match T20I series between October 29 and November 8. AUS vs IND ODIs will feature both teams playing at iconic grounds like Perth Stadium, Adelaide Oval, and Sydney Cricket Ground, giving local fans ample time to cherish players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who, in all likelihood, will tour Down Under for the final time in their professional careers. India vs Australia 2025 Schedule Announced; Men in Blue’s White-Ball Tour Down Under To Start on October 19 With Three-Match ODI Series.

In the last ODI series in Australia, the home side came out victorious over the visitors India, where the Aaron Finch-led side clinched the series 2-1, getting the better of Virat Kohli and Co. In 58 ODIs Down Under, Team India have managed 14 wins, while facing defeat 38 times, where two games ended in no result. India last played an ODI during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where the Rohit Sharma-led side won the tournament undefeated.

Cricketing giants India and Australia will also be locking horns in a five-match T20I series. The IND vs AUS T20I 2025 series starts from October 29 and will be held till November 8. The five T20Is will be played at the Manuka Oval, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Bellerive Oval, Bill Pippen Oval, and The Gabba, respectively.

India National Cricket Team ODI Squad vs Australia

India squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

