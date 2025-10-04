Suryakumar Yadav has been retained as India's T20I captain for the upcoming IND vs AUS T20I 2025, which will consist of five matches and will be played in Australia. Shubman Gill will continue as Yadav's deputy, much like in the Asia Cup 2025. The men's senior national cricket team selection committee has kept all players who participated in the Asia Cup 2025, while only adding all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy to the 16-member touring party in place of injured Hardik Pandya. The five T20Is between India and Australia will start from October 29 and will conclude on November 8, with matches taking place in Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. Shubman Gill Likely to Replace Rohit Sharma as Team India’s ODI Captain Ahead of IND vs AUS 2025 Series, Hitman and Virat Kohli Expected to Stay in Squad.

BCCI Names India's T20I Squad for IND vs AUS 2025

